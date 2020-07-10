Sufjan Stevens Releases B-Side ‘My Rajneesh’

Sufjan Stevens shared “My Rajneesh,” which serves as the B-side to “America,” the 12-minute song he released last week. It didn’t make the cut for his upcoming album, The Ascension.

The Rajneesh movement was a cult that was around in the 1970s and ’80s that after being forced out of India, settled in Oregon. The song seemingly refers to a bioterror incident involving the cult in 1984. That’s your history lesson for right now.

As for the song, it was originally from 2015’s Carrie & Lowell sessions and is a sprawling song in its own right, clocking in at 10-and-a-half minutes.

“America” and “My Rajneesh” will be released as a 12-inch single on July 31. The Ascension will be released on Sept. 25 on Asthmatic Kitty.

Listen to the song below.