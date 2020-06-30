Sufjan Stevens to Release New Solo Album The Ascension

Singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens has a new album. Titled The Ascension, the record will be his eighth solo studio album and follows his recent collaborative effort with his stepfather Lowell Brams, which was released earlier this year. It is Stevens’ first solo album in five years.

The album’s first single, the sprawling, over 12-minute “America,” will be out this Friday.

The Ascension is out on Sept. 25 via Asthmatic Kitty Records.

Here’s the tracklisting:

1. Make Me An Offer I Cannot Refuse (5:19)

2. Run Away With Me (4:07)

3. Video Game (4:16)

4. Lamentations (3:42)

5. Tell Me You Love Me (4:22)

6. Die Happy (5:47)

7. Ativan (6:32)

8. Ursa Major (3:43)

9. Landslide (5:04)

10. Gilgamesh (3:50)

11. Death Star (4:04)

12. Goodbye To All That (3:48)

13. Sugar (7:37)

14. The Ascension (5:56)

15. America (12:30)