Hear Lana Del Rey’s ‘LA Who Am I To Love You’

Lana Del Rey has finally released Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass. Well… technically it’s the audio version.

And to celebrate its release, she dropped “LA Who Am I To Love You.” Set to the original music by collaborator Jack Anonoff, the piece delves into her love for the city in a way that humanizes the City of Angels.

“And also, I can’t sleep without you / No one’s ever held me like you / Not quite tightly / But certainly I feel your body next to me / Smoking next to me / Vaping lightly next to me,” she said in a stanza.

Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass is the first of two poetry projects that she plans to release in 2020. behind the iron gates – insights from an institution still has no set release date. She did release “patent leather do-over,” off that project in May.

Hear “LA Who Am I To Love You” off Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass, which is out now via Interscope below.

If you’re loving what you hear and want to see or have it in its written form, the hardcover and ebook version will be out on Sept. 29. Del Rey is also releasing CDs and LPs of the poetry collection, which release on Oct. 2. Find out how to purchase them here.