After its announcement back in April, Lana Del Rey’s spoken word album, Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass, finally has a release date.

While Del Rey posted that “dates for the release of the audiobook and the physical book tomorrow!” Amazon has posted that the audiobook will drop on July 28 while the hardcover book will be out on Sept. 29.

“’Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass’ is the title poem of the book and the first poem I wrote of many,” Lana Del Rey said in a statement on the Amazon page for the release. “Some of which came to me in their entirety, which I dictated and then typed out, and some that I worked laboriously picking apart each word to make the perfect poem. They are eclectic and honest and not trying to be anything other than what they are and for that reason I’m proud of them, especially because the spirit in which they were written was very authentic.”

She will be performing the spoke word pieces with music composed by Jack Antonoff, who worked on Del Rey’s 2019 LP, Norman Fucking Rockwell, in the background.

Aside from showing the book cover, her social media announcement also shared information about the Navajo Water Project and the COVID-19 crisis occurring in the Navajo Nation.

See Lana Del Rey’s Instagram post below.