Lana Del Rey Reveals Spoken Word Album Title and Cover

Lana Del Rey has given new details about her upcoming spoken word poetry album, revealing the title and cover on Instagram early Saturday morning. What she describes as “an audiobook of poems” is titled Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass and the cover art features an orange tree illustrated by Erika Lee Sears. The singer-songwriter also shared that Jack Antonoff contributed music to the project; however, she has yet to announce its release date.

Del Rey initially announced the poetry album in December, and at the time, said it would come out in February. Half of the album’s proceeds will go to benefit Native American organizations. She spoke about the project’s inspiration in a video. Read about it below.