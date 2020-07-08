Gerard Way Releases New Song ‘Here Comes The End’

Gerard Way has spent the better part of quarantine by dropping some unreleased material. But, today (July 8), Way has released his first brand new song for the year.

“Here Comes The End,” featuring Los Angeles singer-songwriter Judith Hill, was recorded for the second season of Netflix’s Umbrella Academy.

“I was originally inspired to write this track when series one of Umbrella Academy was being shot,” said the My Chemical Romance leader, “by the time I finished it 2020 was in full swing, the world had taken a profound turn and the song was finished in a surreal new reality.”

Inspired by current events, the song’s feel is reminiscent of the early 90s Primal Scream and The Rolling Stones.

Hear Gerard Way’s “Here Comes The End” featuring Judith Hill below.

And watch the second season trailer for The Umbrella Academy, which features the track below.