Good news for My Chemical Romance fans: Gerard Way uploaded four never-released solo songs to SoundCloud. Despite them being his songs, it gives a glimpse into what he’s been writing.

In an Instagram post, the singer gave his explanation to why he’s sharing them now (hint: it’s partially due to COVID-19).

“Hey all, with all this uncertainty I just wanted to start uploading some unreleased stuff. Just so people can check it out and have something to listen to. Just felt like sharing. I think I have a bunch of this stuff, as Doug and I have been recording little bits here and there over the years. Some of these, like Phoning It In, were things that I planned on releasing as singles, and I may still do that at some point when I finish them, but I figured why not. It feels good to share,” he wrote.

Later in the post, he encouraged fans to donate to COVID-19 Response Fund, which he linked to.

The four songs are titled “Welcome to the Hotel,” “Success!,” “Crate Amp” and “Phoning It In.”

My Chemical Romance are among the many bands affected by the COVID-19 shutdown. They were one of the first bands to postpone tour dates due to the pandemic.

Check them out below along with Way’s Instagram note.