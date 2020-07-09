Last month, synthpop duo Erasure announced that they would be releasing their 18th studio album in August. Now, the British duo has another new song to showcase of what’s to come on The Neon.

“Shot a Satellite” has a spunky, familiar synth that would be at home (literally) either at a quarantine dance party or perhaps someday at a club.

Previously, Andy Bell and Vince Clarke released “‘Hey Now (Think I Got a Feeling),” which Bell described as being “about refreshing my love — hopefully our love — of great pop.”

“Our music is always a reflection of how we’re feeling. Andy was in a good place spiritually, and so was I – really good places in our minds. You can hear that,” Clarke said in addition.

Erasure’s The Neon is out on Aug. 21 via Mute Records.

Listen to “Shot a Satellite” below.