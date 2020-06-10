Tom Morello Roasts Fan Who Can’t Believe Rage Against the Machine Are Political

On Tuesday, a Twitter user who has since deleted their account said that Rage Against The Machine — a band whose name should speak for itself — and Tom Morello were “ruining” their fan base by sharing “political BS.”

“I used to be a fan until your political opinions came out,” the fan wrote. “Music is my sanctuary and the last thing I want to hear is political BS when I’m listening to music. As far as I’m concerned, you and Pink are completely done. Keep running your mouth and ruining your fan base.”

Well, Morello responded. And that’s when Twitter did its thing.

“Scott!! What music of mine were you a fan of that DIDN’T contain ‘political BS,'” Morello said. “I need to know so I can delete it from the catalog.”

The tweet has since received over 100,o00 likes and enough Twitter engagement to keep a RATM fan busy for several days on end.

One fan responded, “Rage In Favor Of The Machine,” while another tweeted “What… machine did you think you were raging against? The busted up toaster? A faulty dryer? Did the printer run outta toner?”

conservatives who love rage against the machine pic.twitter.com/4U2tLwgLTc — taira (@safetyplague) June 9, 2020

American conservatives actually listening to what Rage Against The Machine sing about for the first time. pic.twitter.com/hugmoa1OcX — Tess Stenson (@TessStenson) June 10, 2020

Will the guy on Twitter ever recover? Who knows. What we do know, however, is he might be paying some more attention to lyrics in the future.

RATM recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of their “Victory Concert” in England’s Finsbury Park, one that the band considers one of their best shows.

Morello also used his Twitter powers a few weeks back to shout out a 10-year-old girl for her one-kid-band cover of “Guerrilla Radio.” You can check it out here.