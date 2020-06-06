Tom Morello Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Rage Against the Machine’s ‘Victory Concert’

Rage Against the Machine is the perfect protest soundtrack, and it just so happens the band’s famous “Victory Concert” turns ten years old today. Guitarist Tom Morello celebrated the anniversary on Instagram with footage from the show.

“10 years ago today @rageagainstthemachine performed a free ‘Victory Concert’ for 90,000 people in Finsbury Park, England to celebrate the successful ‘people’s campaign’ that dethroned Simon Cowell’s X Factor and put Killing In The Name at THE #1 SPOT ON UK XMAS CHART (17 yrs after its initial release),” he wrote. “The band donated 100% of sales from the single to UK homeless charities and the show may go down as the greatest in the band’s history. So today i suspect it won’t be hard find a worthy target or two & tell em: #FuckYouIWontDoWhatYouTellMe“

See his post and watch RATM perform “Killing in the Name” at Finsbury Park below.

Unsurprisingly, Morello has been vocal amidst the protests stemming from George Floyd’s murder on May 25. Last week, he praised 10-year-old badass Nandi Bushell’s cover of “Guerilla Radio” to show support of Black Lives Matter.

Bushell isn’t the only kid to cover RATM lately. Back in April, a toddler and her father put their own spin on “Killing in the Name.” Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker also recently covered the song, which they paired with protest footage.