Sacha Baron Cohen Infiltrates Conservative Rally as Racist Country Singer

Sacha Baron Cohen’s back to his shenanigans, and we’re here for it.

On Saturday, the satirist infiltrated a conservative rally in Olympia, WA, disguised as a racist country singer. Backed by a band, Baron Cohen got the “March for Our Rights 3” crowd to participate in a call and response song containing offensive lyrics about President Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

According to social media posts, the Who Is America host posed as the leader of a political action committee who wanted to sponsor the rally, which was put together by the Washington Three Percenters — a right-wing militia organization. Baron Cohen brought his own security team, who protected him as organizers scrambled to get him offstage and turn off his microphone when he began singing about the “Wuhan flu.”

Holy shit 😂 Sacha Baron Cohen infiltrated the Washington 3% (local rightwing militia) event in Olympia a few minutes ago. A last-minute big donor paid to sponsor the event, and hire security… And then that security kept the organizers from getting on stage to stop Cohen. 😂 pic.twitter.com/mllLkKBcpZ — Spek (@spekulation) June 27, 2020

Though organizers were not pleased with the subject matter, attendees seemed to enjoy it and had no problem shouting “Chop ‘em up like the Saudis do!” when prompted.

“Obama, what we gonna do? Inject him with the Wuhan flu. Hillary Clinton, what we gonna do? Lock her up like we used to do. Fauci don’t know his head from his ass. He must be smoking grass. I ain’t lying, it ain’t no jokes. Corona is a liberal hoax. Dr. Fauci, what we gonna do? Inject him with the Wuhan flu. WHO, what we gonna do? Chop ’em up like the Saudis do,” Baron Cohen sang.

Watch the full, cringe-worthy performance below.