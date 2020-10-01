Borat Sequel Trailer Takes on COVID and Mocks Mike Pence

If you were excited about the news that there’s a sequel to Borat, wait till you see the trailer for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.

In over three-minutes, Sacha Baron Cohen’s title character manages to cause all kinds of mayhem. Though he’s recognized since the great success of his first film, Borat returns to the U.S. where he tackles the coronavirus, abortion rights, and of course, Mike Pence.

During a speech at this year’s CPAC convention, Borat dresses up as Donald Trump and catches the vice president off-guard by slinging his daughter (who’s along for the ride this time) over his shoulder.

The film is out on Oct. 23 on Amazon Prime.

Earlier this summer, Baron Cohen was up to his old tricks by pranking folks in Washington, and also former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani. Last month, an eagle-eyed TikTok user caught Baron Cohen zipping around Long Beach, Calif., dressed as his infamous character.

The first Borat film, which was released in 2006, was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay at the 2007 Academy Awards.

Watch the trailer below.