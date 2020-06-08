News \

John Dolmayan of System of a Down Calls Defunding Police ‘Stupidity’

In new Instagram post, drummer uses Mark Twain quote to share thoughts

Following a 13 minute Instagram video last week where he explained how his socio-political views differed from those of his bandmate Serj Tankian, System of a Down drummer John Dolmayan shared another post to explain more of his viewpoints on what’s going in the U.S. right now.

Dolmayan’s recent post — which was a photo of Mark Twain paired with a quote that he may or may not have coined — emphasized that he thought defunding the police was “stupidity.”

Dolmayan says he believes that celebrities calling for the defunding of police are doing “one of two things:” showing “how woke they are” or saying “anything to maintain their positions.” He insisted that money taken from police budgets will later wind up back in police budgets.

Throughout the U.S., protesters have pushed to defund police forces and reallocate funds elsewhere after the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25 and other instances of police brutality and excessive force during ongoing nationwide protests. Their calls are starting to be heard and on Sunday, nine members of Minneapolis City Council pledged to dismantle the Police Department and promised to create a new public safety system.

Any celebrity or politician who is behind the defund the police movement is doing one of two things 1. Showing you , who they consider the peasant class , how woke they are and how in tune they are with social injustice . In other words look like they give a shit but continue to live lavish well protected lives while you bang your head on a wall . 2. (Mainly politicians) Say anything to maintain their positions because the stupidity of defunding the police hasn’t fully been comprehended by the people advocating for it , they will cut budgets to show how they agree with the “movement” and move the money into social programs , later once people have forgotten about this injustice and are on to the next issue they will cut funds to those programs and funnel the money right back into police department budgets. In fact they will increase those budgets because at the end of the day there can be no society without them , we are not civilized enough and probably never will be. You are being agitated into a frenzy , divided , and then placated. No real changes will be instituted except that many of you will be even more dependent on the government you so adamantly oppose. They take away your freedoms give you a few scraps and you thank them for it , wake up and think for yourself.

“You are being agitated into a frenzy , divided , and then placated,” he wrote. “No real changes will be instituted except that many of you will be even more dependent on the government you so adamantly oppose.”

Fans were divided on Dolmayan’s take, as he responded to many in the post’s comment section.

“I think you should keep this all to yourself,” one fan wrote, to which Dolmayan replied “fake account.”

Another fan called his post “peak circular reasoning with a flourish of insane logic.” Dolmayan replied, calling the defunding of police “idiotic.”

Tankian, on the other hand, has spoken out in support of the protests on Instagram, writing that “for all those who tell artists to stick to music and not speak about socio-political affairs, I guess you never listened to the words,” along with lyrics from SOAD’s “Deer Dance.”

