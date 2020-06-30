Hayley Williams Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video for ‘Sugar on the Rim’

Hayley Williams’ Petals for Armor, which was released in May, is one of our favorite albums of the year. Despite having to cancel her the tour for her first solo album, Williams has seemingly remained upbeat in the face of upheaval.

The Paramore singer shared a new behind-the-scenes video for “Sugar on the Rim,” which sees her at work in the studio and also relaxing while at home doing things like noshing on mango sorbet, reading lyrics on her laptop and catching some shut-eye. The footage for the song was compiled over different nights and takes ahead of quarantine.

In addition to being one of our favorite albums of the year so far, a bunch of the Petals for Armor songs made our list of the 25 best Hayley Williams songs.

Check out the video below.