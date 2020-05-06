The 25 Best Hayley Williams Songs

I wish it was a bigger compliment to call Hayley Williams the best thing to happen to arena-rock in the last decade and a half. But even if you like Kings of Leon (I do), or listen to entire Killers albums (they have their moments, but really, see them live), there’s just not too much competition. The 1975 get more critical than commercial love, and the interesting paths they’re taking aren’t usually rock ones. Even more than them, Billie Eilish opens up a lot of questions about what rock actually is. And I’ll leave Imagine Dragons and Twenty One Pilots for other people to defend. I don’t think it’s a contest.

Immensely popular, likable, empathetic, and astoundingly musically adaptable, Paramore’s frontwoman started out as the class of the emo kids and ended up stealing the show on a Loretta Lynn tribute album and doing the ‘80s pop deep-dive as well as any of her peers. Here are 25 of her greatest songs, which were not the easiest to narrow down. Apologies to “Miracle” and “Hate to See Your Heart Break,” some people were just born to rock.

25. “Pressure” (All We Know Is Falling, 2005)

If we wanted to play a dangerous game, we’d say that Paramore’s debut album is better than Pablo Honey. Let’s just say it’s more fully-realized. They already knew how to construct an anthem, and this one has real guitar: a hook bedazzled with circular harmonics and bendy squeals that would turn James Iha green.

24. “Idle Worship” (After Laughter, 2017)

In rock, impostor syndrome can be a positive; doesn’t matter if her Christianity got her to this realization. It’s a net good that Hayley Williams doesn’t think she’s a God. “I hate to let you down,” she chirps rather joyfully to adoring fans who probably couldn’t be happier that she’s not Kanye West. Also, couldn’t be happier that her rhythm section’s gotten about 78% better at downright nasty syncopation.

23. “Crushcrushcrush” (Riot!, 2007)

We knew we had a smarty on our hands when she took it upon her most presciently danceable tune back in 2007 to extol the virtues of “a quiet evening alone.” The best confluence of emo and La Bouche’s “Be My Lover” since “Bigmouth Strikes Again.”

22. “Monster” (Transformers: Dark of the Moon OST, 2011)

The ultimate soundtrack hit, taking actual inspiration for once from the big-screen, big-emotions, big-sound that a blockbuster franchise like Transformers demands and bending it to the singer’s cathartic needs like Magneto on a gated entrance. “I’ll stop the whole world from turning into a monster,” is a pretty big promise! Williams’ huge-voiced delivery harbors no doubt at all in her ability to keep it, and therein lies her genius.

21. “Fences” (Riot!, 2007)

Someone had to do something good with the 3 Doors Down “Kryptonite” beat.