Dave Chappelle Releases New Comedy Special Addressing George Floyd

Dave Chappelle has been busy the past few weeks. He’s been playing socially distanced shows in Ohio in front of 100 people, and today, he dropped a surprise new Netflix special.

Titled 8:46 after the amount of time that it took for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd’s neck and to kill him, the special addresses a number of social issues in its 27 minutes.

“This man kneeled on a man’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. Can you imagine that? This kid thought he was gonna die, he knew he was gonna die,” Chappelle said at the top of the beginning.

“From Dave: Normally I wouldn’t show you some[thing] so unrefined, I hope you understand,” the description for the video reads.

The short set took place on June 6 near the comedian’s Yellow Springs, Ohio home at one of the socially distanced shows.

He also addressed the 1994 earthquake, ripped Don Lemon for calling on celebrities to speak out, police brutality and violence against Black Americans, Kobe Bryant’s death and ripped right-wing provocateur Candace Owens for her comments on Floyd.

“And she told George Floyd’s rap record on the internet. ‘Oh he was this. He did that. And he’s a drug addict and he’s not a hero. And why does the black community make him a hero? Why did you choose him as a hero?’ We didn’t choose him — you did! They killed him and that wasn’t right, so he’s the guy,” Chappelle said. “We’re not desperate for heroes in the black community. Any n—a that survives this nightmare is my goddamned hero.”