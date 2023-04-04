Robert Glasper, De La Soul, Nas Anchor Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa

Having already announced an eclectic, star-packed lineup for its annual New York jazz festival, Blue Note is pulling out the stops for the Napa edition of the event, which will take place on July 28-30 at Silverado Resort. Robert Glasper will serve as the festival’s artist-in-residence and will perform with De La Soul, Lalah Hathaway, Bilal, and other special guests during sets hosted by Dave Chappelle.

Mary J. Blige, Nas, Chance the Rapper, and Anderson .Paak’s side project NxWorries are also at the top of the bill, which is rounded out by DOMi and JD BECK, Gary Clark Jr., George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic, Rakim and DJ Jazzy Jeff, Talib Kweli and Madlib, Terrace Martin, Yussef Dayes, Cory Henry, Cordae, Digable Planets, and Taylor McFerrin and Marcus Gilmore with special guest Bobby McFerrin.

Each night will conclude with after-parties steered by Big Freedia and 9th Wonder on July 28, DJ Jazzy Jeff on July 29, and Paak’s all-vinyl set under his DJ Pee Wee alter-ego on July 30. Tickets go on sale Friday (April 7) at 9 a.m. PT via this link.

Glasper and Chappelle also anchored the 2022 edition of Blue Note Napa, performing on all three nights of the event. Glasper will join Grace Jones, Pat Metheny, and the soon-to-retire from touring Buddy Guy amid the lineup for Blue Note Jazz New York, which runs from May 31 to July 2 at venues throughout the city, including the iconic titular West Village club.