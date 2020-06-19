Cat Power Pays Homage to Cassius’ Philippe Zdar with ‘Toop Toop’

Cat Power paid homage to her late friend, French producer and collaborator Phillpe Zdar of Cassius with a special cover the French duo’s 2006 hit song, “Troop Troop.”

Zdar died on June 19, 2019 after “an accidental fall, through the window of a high floor of a Parisian building.”

Cat Power, born Chan Marshall, performaned “Troop Troop” with -M-, aka French rocker Matthieu Chedid, at Zdar’s funeral.

Marshall and Zdar have collaborated on a number of projects including Cassius’ 2016 album, Ibifornia as well as Marshall’s 2012 LP, Sun.

“We were standing by the entrance, not daring to enter the studio room as the events were too recent and surrealistic,” Dyane de Serigny, Zdar’s widow, said in a statement. “It felt unreal to be there without him. Cat Power and -M- started humming ‘Toop Toop’… That moment was so magical that we decided to turn the console, plug in the microphones and make the first recording of this new chapter in life. This foundational event gave us the strength and encouraged us to preserve the future of his beloved studio.”

Listen to Cat Power’s “Troop Trop (A Tribute to Zdar)” below.

