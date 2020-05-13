Who said good things can’t come from celebrities joining together in song?

During the Mr. Show Zoomtacular Annual Business Call Event for Charity, a bunch of comedians and actors covered “Weird Al” Yankovic’s breakthrough hit “Eat It,” which, duh, spoofed Michael Jackson’s “Beat It.” Participants included Mr. Show’s David Cross and Bob Odenkirk (and his Better Call Saul co-stars Rhea Seehorn, Michael McKean, and Michael Mando), Bryan Cranston, Sarah Silverman, Patton Oswalt, Fred Armisen, Heid Gardner, Jack Black, Paul Scheer, and former Sen. Al Franken among many, many more.

Of course, Yankovic was thrilled with what he saw from the clip, which was titled “We’re All in This Together.” He appeared in it as well.

“Truly there’s no problem that can’t be overcome when you get a bunch of celebrities together to sing something,” he wrote in a tweet.

Truly there's no problem that can't be overcome when you get a bunch of celebrities together to sing something. https://t.co/gBOEz9q1YX — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) May 14, 2020

If case you don’t remember, the folks here are spoofing the, uh, not-so-good cover of John Lennon’s “Imagine” by various other celebrities.

Decide for yourself below if this one tops the indie-rock (and Danny Brown) tribute to Blink-182 or the heartwarming, all-star version of “Slob on My Knob.”