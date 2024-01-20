Watch Jack Black Sing AC/DC’s ‘Big Balls’ With Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters have always been fans of the area-specific live cover song, a tradition they extended last year by performing AC/DC’s “Big Balls” several times during shows in that band’s native Australia. The song got an extra boost of star power earlier today (Jan. 20) in Auckland, with Tenacious D’s Jack Black making a surprise appearance to handle vocals alongside the Foos’ drum tech Fiona Jeans.

Black and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl have worked together for more than 20 years, beginning with Tenacious D’s beloved 2001 self-titled debut album. Black, who is in New Zealand making a film version of the popular video game Minecraft, also cast Grohl as Satan in the 2006 film Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny.

The Foos have shows in Christchurch and Wellington later this week before a three-month break from touring. The group will play festivals and stadiums internationally throughout the summer, including July 17 and 19 appearances at New York’s Citi Field.