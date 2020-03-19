John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ Covered By Celebs for No Reason

Well, it was a good idea in theory!

Gal Gadot teamed up with a bunch of celebrities including Mark Ruffalo, Amy Adams, James Marsden, Will Ferrell, Sia, Labrinth, Kristen Wiig, Natalie Portman, Sarah Silverman, Pedro Pascal and Zoe Kravitz to sing along to John Lennon’s “Imagine.” The former Beatle wouldn’t have expected his song to be butchered quite like this (to be fair, the intention seemed…pure?).

To say it was tone-deaf in the literal sense is correct — the version was, um, not good. The Wonder Woman actress may have had good intentions, but yikes.

As you might expect, folks ripped them and, among other comments said they could have donated money to those who needed instead of ruining the classic.

Be the judge yourself.