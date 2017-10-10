Watch SNL’s Unaired ‘80s Rap Video Parody “The Last Fry” Featuring Gal Gadot

Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennett parody late ’80s/early ’90s rap videos in “The Last Fry,” a Saturday Night Live sketch featuring Gal Gadot that didn’t make the cut for this past weekend’s episode. With Mooney and Bennett framed in iconic fisheye lens, they goofily fixate on a girl (Gadot) who stole the last fry in a diner while willfully oblivious to the impending threat of nuclear war. Watch below.

This article originally appeared in Stereogum.