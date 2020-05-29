Just one cover of Richard Hell and the Voidoids’ classic “Blank Generation” is enough to make any punk fan go wild. Well, on Friday (May 29), the Raconteurs gave us two.

The live and studio versions of Jack White and company’s jab at the 1977 track decorated the Detroit band’s first Spotify-exclusive live EP. Their latest project, recorded at Jimi Hendrix’s legendary Electric Lady Studios in New York City, features nine tracks from the rockers, most of which serve as fan favorites. Original Voidoids guitarist Ivan Julian joined the band for the Hell cover.

“I’ve always loved that guitar part and never really sat down and exactly figured out what he’s doing,” Jack White said in a statement. “How amazing for Ivan to show up and show us how to do it.”

The EP also includes performances of the title track from 2019’s Help Us Stranger, “Level” off 2006’s Broken Boy Soldiers in addition to an enhanced version, which features exclusive footage and Spotify Canvas storylines.

The release also offers an hour-long YouTube partner documentary of the same name, which showcases band members White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence and Patrick Keeler jamming out and sharing some musical wisdom with an appearance from famed filmmaker Jim Jarmusch.

The project is part of Electric Lady’s Spotify collaboration, featuring previous performances from Daniel Caesar and Vampire Weekend. “It is an amazing relationship and something that we hope continues for years to come,” said Lee Foster, Electric Lady’s Operating Partner in a release. “We are grateful for Spotify’s support and help in continuing the studio’s great legacy — and to The Raconteurs for providing a legendary day of music.”

The EP can be streamed now and the documentary can be viewed below.