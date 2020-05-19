The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde Covers Bob Dylan’s ‘Standing in the Doorway’

While they’ve been in quarantine, Chrissie Hynde and James Walbourne of The Pretenders have been putting together their own series of songs called “Dylan Lockdown Series.” And their latest collaborative cover is Bob Dylan’s “Standing in the Doorway,” off 1997’s Time Out of Mind.

Sticking to a similar arrangement to the original, piano, organ and electric guitar with light drums provides a soft pillow for Hynde’s vocals to lie on. Meanwhile, the video showcases a lot of outdoor space — something many people are wishing for right now — giving the song a place to breathe.

“Thanks one more to Tchad Blake on mixing duties and the whole Blake family for the video,” she posted on Instagram to announce the new recording.

The Pretenders have been gearing up for the release of their new album, Hate for Sale, which is out on July 17. Hynde and Walbourne co-wrote all the tracks and have released “The Buzz,” “You Can’t Hurt a Fool” and the title track.

Listen to The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde and James Walbourne cover Bob Dylan’s “Standing in the Doorway” below.