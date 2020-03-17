The Pretenders Share New Single ‘The Buzz’

The Pretenders are back with “The Buzz.”

The new single is off the band’s upcoming 11th album, Hate for Sale. This is the first release that Chrisse Hynde recorded with the full Pretenders touring lineup, which is composed of bassist Nick Wilkinson, guitarist James Walbourne and drummer Martin Chambers. Chambers was one of The Pretenders’ original members, and this is the first time he’s played with the band since 2002’s Loose.

“I think we all know that love affairs can take on the characteristics of drug addiction,” Chrisse Hynde said of the song. “It’s about that. Not mine of course — I’m never obsessive never obsessive never obsessive.”

Hate for Sale also brings Hynde and Walbourne together for the first time in a songwriting capacity.

“I wanted to write with him since day one. James is especially sought after and has recorded with Jerry Lee Lewis, Dave Gahan, and The Rails, to name but a few,” Hynde said in a statement. “We always planned on writing while on the road, but as anyone in a band will tell you, being on tour is a procrastinator’s dream come true.”

Hate for Sale drops on May 1 via BMG, but you can pre-order the record here. You can also find out about their summer tour with Journey here.

Watch the video below: