Roger Waters Plays Pink Floyd’s ‘Mother’ In Quarantine

On Sunday, Roger Waters shared a new quarantine performance, this time opting for a Pink Floyd classic. The bassist played The Wall’s “Mother” from his studio and was joined by his touring band via video.

“Social distancing is a necessary evil in Covid world,” he captioned the clip on Twitter. “Watching ‘Mother’ reminds me just how irreplaceable the joy of being in a band is.”

This isn’t the first song Waters has shared since the world went on lockdown. Last month, he shared a rendition of Victor Jara’s protest anthem “The Right to Live in Peace.” He also covered John Prine’s “Paradise” as a tribute to the folk legend, who passed away in April due to COVID-19 complications.

Waters was supposed to kick off his This Is Not a Drill U.S. tour in July, but like so many other artists was forced to postpone dates until 2021 because of the coronavirus outbreak. He hasn’t let quarantine stop him from working, though.

“We haven’t stopped work,” Waters told Rolling Stone in a recent interview. “We didn’t stop for a single second. The show is part rock & roll arena show, part cinema. It’s couched on this idea that we are divided between the ruling classes, who I characterize as living in the iCloud. They live in the sky — it’s all white up there, and they live in great luxury. And then there’s the netherworld where the rest of us shuffle around, uncomfortably numb.”