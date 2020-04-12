Since the announcement of John Prine’s death circulated on Tuesday night, a number of artists have paid their respects to the singer-songwriter.

The latest comes from former Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters.

Waters shared an acoustic cover he recorded in his studio of “Prine’s “Paradise” in a tweet on Sunday.

“Miss you brother,” Waters’ tweet was captioned.

Waters joins the likes of Jeff Tweedy, Jim James, Bonnie Raitt to honor Prine’s legacy by covering one of his songs.

Lilly Hiatt paid tribute to Prine by writing a personal essay about what it was like to grow up around the Prine family and ultimately, perform with him.

Prine died due to complications from COVID-19.

Check out Waters’ cover below: