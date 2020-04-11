Bonnie Raitt is the latest musician to honor John Prine after he died from COVID-19 complications on April 7 at the age of 73. The country star paid tribute to the legendary singer-songwriter in an emotional video.

“For those who aren’t blessed to have a secure and safe home, and adequate medical care, and are worried about their economic future, and going through medical health crises, my heart is going out to you,” she said in the clip. “I’m still so heartbroken over the loss of John Prine, and I know you are, too… To that angel from Montgomery, this one’s for John.”

She then went into an acoustic rendition of “Home,” a cover of the Karla Bonoff original that was featured on Raitt’s 1977 album Sweet Forgiveness. Watch the full video below.

Less than 24 hours after his death, John’s wife Fiona Whelan Prine shared the last moments of his life in a devastating Facebook post.

“I sat with John – who was deeply sedated- in the hours before he passed and will be forever grateful for that opportunity,” she wrote before praising the “incredible skill and care of his medical team” at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville

In the days that have passed since his death, Bruce Springsteen, Jim James and more have paid tribute to Prine one social media; Jeff Tweety covered “Please Don’t Bury Me;” Natalie Maines covered “Angel From Montgomery,” and Lilly Hiatt penned a poignant tribute crediting Prine for her whole career.