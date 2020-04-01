Roger Waters Shares Cover of Protest Anthem ‘The Right to Live in Peace’

Roger Waters has never been afraid to speak his mind or voice his support for world peace.

Continuing with that, Waters shared a cover of “The Right To Live In Peace,” the 1971 folk song written and performed by Victor Jara. The song originally tackled the Chilean dictatorship of that time (Jara was killed by the Pinochet regime) and last year, it was an anthem for the protests in that country.

“This is for the people of Santiago & Quito & Jaffa & Rio & La Paz & New York & Baghdad & Budapest and everywhere else the man means us harm. Love R,” Waters said on his social media posts sharing the song.

Recently, Waters has to postpone his 2020 tour due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Check out the song below: