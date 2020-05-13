With the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony has been moved to later this year, the organization is continuing to entertain music fans everywhere by opening the vault and sharing hundreds of videos from previous ceremonies.

The new (old) footage has started to appear on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s YouTube channel over the last few weeks. It started with 2019’s clips but then started to include performances and acceptance speeches from Neil Young, Stevie Nicks, U2, Mick Jagger, The Pretenders, Roxy Music and The Stooges, which you can watch below.

There are more than 200 hundred clips, and you can check out all the clips here.

This year’s class of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees includes Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, The Notorious B.I.G., Whitney Houston, T. Rex and the Doobie Brothers. As the novel coronavirus pandemic continues, the organization continues to monitor the situation to figure out how to hold the induction ceremony in November.