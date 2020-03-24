Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Gets New Date

A few weeks after postponing its May 2 induction ceremony, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame now has a new date for its big event.

Taking place on Nov. 7 at Cleveland’s Public Auditorium, the event will be broadcasted live on HBO, starting at 8 pm EST.

This year’s inductees are Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, The Notorious B.I.G., Whitney Houston, T. Rex and the Doobie Brothers.

“The health and safety of our fans and visitors is our highest priority. Given recent news regarding coronavirus and the urging by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine regarding large public gatherings, we have made the decision to postpone the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Induction Week festivities until later this year,” a press release at the time of the postponement read.