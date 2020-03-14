The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is closing its doors as the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the United States.

On Saturday (March 14), the rock museum announced it would be closed March 14-27 while the country tries to contain the virus via a lengthy Instagram post. Though not physically open, the Museum urges music fans to dive into its digital archives, which includes “archival Induction Ceremony video footage, images and official Hall of Fame program biographies, stories and exhibits related to our Inductees.” Its YouTube channel has loads of content as well.

Teachers working on distance lesson plans can also visit Rock Hall EDU to “access professionally developed lesson plans, activities, presentations, videos, playlists and other digitized primary source materials from our Library & Archives.”

“We will continue to tap into our museum and Inductee history to create more stories and ways to engage with us while the museum is temporarily closed,” the post reads. “Thank you for your support and let’s safely enjoy the power of rock together through all of our digital platforms.”

Earlier this week, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced it was postponing this year’s induction ceremony, which was scheduled to take place on May 2.

“The health and safety of our fans and visitors is our highest priority. Given recent news regarding coronavirus and the urging by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine regarding large public gatherings, we have made the decision to postpone the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Induction Week festivities until later this year,” a press release states. Additional details have not yet been announced.

This year’s inductees are Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, The Notorious B.I.G., Whitney Houston, T. Rex and the Doobie Brothers.