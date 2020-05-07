This week in ‘Not The Onion’ headlines: Queen guitarist Brian May tore his “butt muscle” while gardening, of all activities. Strange, but apparently all so very true.

In an Instagram post that shows him wearing a mask, May outlined the whole incident, which landed him in the hospital (which is dangerous because, you know, coronavirus).

“Reality check ! For me. No – the Virus didn’t get me yet – thank God. Hope you’re all keeping extra-safe out there,” the post begins.

Then it gets real.

“I managed to rip my gluteus maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening. So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I’ve actually damaged myself. Turns out I did a thorough job – this is a couple of days ago – and I won’t be able to walk for a while … or sleep, without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless,” May continued.

Logging off, he told folks that he was taking a break from Instagram and “please don’t send me sympathy – I just need some healing silence for a while.”

Ouch.

Recently, Queen and Adam Lambert shared a reworked version of “We Are the Champions” that they dedicated to frontline works and called it “You Are the Champions.” Hopefully hearing the song will make May feel a little better that he helped others in their time of need. May also said in a recent interview that carnivores are to blame for the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out his full post below.