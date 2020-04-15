Queen’s Brian May Blames Meat for Coronavirus Outbreak

Queen guitarist Brian May is ready to point the blame for the coronavirus outbreak — but it’s not at who you think.

In an interview with NME, May said that carnivores and meat-eating culture at large are to blame.

“This pandemic seemed to come from people eating animals and it’s becoming more well known that eating animals is not the greatest thing for our health,” May told NME. “We’ve seen more of the effects of how eating animals has brought us to our knees as a species, I think it’s time to re-examine our world in a way that doesn’t abuse other species.”

It should be noted that May is a newly-minted vegan (he adopted the lifestyle at the beginning of the year). He went on to say that people will be forced to reevaluate their eating habits in the wake of the pandemic.

And he’s not the only aging British rock legend to call for the cut down on meat. On Tuesday, Paul McCartney told Howard Stern that China should down its wet markets, calling them “medieval.”