Queen + Adam Lambert Share New Version of ‘We Are the Champions’ Dedicated to Frontline Workers

Queen + Adam Lambert have shared a new version of “We Are the Champions” — but with a twist.

The group released “You Are the Champions” (see what they did there?) on Thursday afternoon, which they recorded in quarantine. Earlier this year, the band performed Queen’s landmark set from Live Aid at a show in Australia. Brian May also had some choice things to say about the COVID-19 pandemic as well.

According to a press release, proceeds raised from the track will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO), powered by the United Nations Foundation. The Fund provides tools and resources to health workers on the frontlines globally, including PPE, testing kits, trainings and more.

“By each playing our part and addressing the difficult times we are all sharing we will win this challenge,” the band said in a statement. “During this time our thoughts and thanks are with those dedicated medical heroes standing up to the battle daily on our behalf. They are the champions. You are the champions”

