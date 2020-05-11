A decidedly not-in-“Heaven” Bryan Adams took to Instagram tonight to condemn *puts on glasses* “fucking bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards” for the cancellation of his intended Royal Albert Hall shows in London this week so that “the whole world now is on hold.”

That certainly cuts like… some kind of sharp object.

But wait, there’s more: “My message to them other than ‘thanks a fucking lot’ is go vegan.”

These are decidedly not the best days of Adams’ life. Read the entire post below and either give this man an “amen” or enjoy your dinner of bratwurst.