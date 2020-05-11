News \
Bryan Adams Blames Coronavirus on People Not Going Vegan
"Fucking bat-eating, wet-market-animal-selling, virus-making greedy bastards"
A decidedly not-in-“Heaven” Bryan Adams took to Instagram tonight to condemn *puts on glasses* “fucking bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards” for the cancellation of his intended Royal Albert Hall shows in London this week so that “the whole world now is on hold.”
That certainly cuts like… some kind of sharp object.
But wait, there’s more: “My message to them other than ‘thanks a fucking lot’ is go vegan.”
These are decidedly not the best days of Adams’ life. Read the entire post below and either give this man an “amen” or enjoy your dinner of bratwurst.
View this post on Instagram
CUTS LIKE A KNIFE. A song by me. Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some fucking bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold. My message to them other than “thanks a fucking lot” is go vegan. To all the people missing out on our shows, I wish I could be there more than you know. It’s been great hanging out in isolation with my children and family, but I miss my other family, my band, my crew and my fans. Take care of yourselves and hope we can get the show on the road again soon. I’ll be performing a snippet from each album we were supposed to perform for the next few days. X❤️ #songsfromisolation #covid_19 #selfisolation #bryanadamscutslikeaknife