Following the release of her debut single “Rise” a few weeks ago, The Kills singer Alison Mosshart has shared “It Ain’t Water.”

The new song is a slow burner with a video that sets the mood. Mosshart dances around herself in the foreground while a closeup of the rock artist is superimposed on the clip singing the track.

She recorded the song with Alain Johannes (Queen of the Stone Age, PJ Harvey), which she said was a great experience.

“Working with Alain on ‘It Ain’t Water’ was a blast,” Mosshart said in a statement. “He’s such a talent and such a kind person. His mind is wide open. He understands and sees the beauty in imperfection, magic moments, accidents- the soulful human stuff, and the spirited super-human hard to explain stuff that makes a song great. Working with him was an honor, and also, hot damn he can play any instrument like a champ… like he invented the instrument himself. Alain Johannes IS music.”

Aside from the new song, Mosshart also announces the physical release of the two songs on a 7-inch vinyl record via Domino Records. Releasing on July 31, the record will also come with a four-page insert. You can preorder it here.

Watch Mosshart’s latest video for “It Ain’t Water” below.