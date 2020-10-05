The Kills will be bringing fans a treat at the end of the year. The duio will release Little Bastards a new compilation of B-sides and rarities culled from 2002 to 2009.

It will include the never-before-heard demo of “Raise Me from the band’s Midnight Boom period; “I Call It Art” from the Monsieur Gainsbourg Revisited covers compilation; a performance of “Love Is A Deserter” from an XFM radio session and covers of Howlin’ Wolf’s “Forty Four,” Screamin’ Jay Hawkins’ “I Put A Spell on You” and Dock Boggs’ “Sugar Baby.”

And the LP will be available in CD, digital and LP formats and will be the first-ever vinyl pressing for some of the songs.

The title of the new LP comes from the duo’s nickname for the drum machine that allowed them to start off and survive as a duo.

“It was a Roland 880,” Jamie Hince said in a statement, “which isn’t strictly a drum machine – it’s a sequencer, and an eight-track recorder, with its own drum machine built in, and that’s what we’d record all our beats on.”

Watch The Kills’ “Raise Me (Demo)” and see the tracklist below.

1. “SUPERPOWERLESS” / Last Day Of Magic 7” (2008)

2. “PASSION IS ACCURATE” / Love Is A Deserter CD single (2005)

3. “KISS THE WRONG SIDE” / Cheap And Cheerful 7” (2008)

4. “RAISE ME” / Unreleased Demo (2009)

5. “NIGHT TRAIN” / Midnight Boom Digital Bonus Track (2008)

6. “HALF OF US” / No Wow 7” (2005)

7. “LONDON HATES YOU” / Tape Song 7” (2008)

8. “I CALL IT ART” / Monsieur Gainsbourg Revisited Compilation (2006)

9. “FORTY FOUR” / Black Balloon 7” (2009)

10. “LOVE IS A DESERTER” / Recorded for XFM (2005)

11. “THE SEARCH FOR CHERRY RED” / “Pull A U” 7” Single (2003)

12. “MAGAZINE” / “Love Is A Deserter” 7” (2005)

13. “BLUE MOON” / “Future Starts Slow” 7” Single (2009)

14. “JEWEL THIEF / “Fried My Little Brains” 7” Single (2002)

15. “BABY’S EYES” / “The Good Ones” 7” Single (2003)

16. “I PUT A SPELL ON YOU” / Screamin’ Jay Hawkins Cover (2009)

17. “RUN HOME SLOW” / “The Good Ones” CD Single (2005)

18. “WEED KILLER” / Black Balloon 10” (2009)

19. “THE VOID” / No Wow Expanded Edition CD (2005)

20. “SUGAR BABY” / “Fried My Little Brains” CD single (2003)

Little Bastards is out on Dec. 11 via Domino, and you can preorder or copy here.