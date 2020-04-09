Alison Mosshart Drops Debut Solo Single ‘Rise’

Alison Mosshart has been known for being one-half of The Kills and channeling Baby Ruthless — the lead singer for The Dead Weather. And now she’s going at it alone with her solo debut single, “Rise.”

The guitar-driven track slow burns, growing into a blast at the chorus. Despite the dark tone, there’s an uplifting feel to the lyrics. “When the sky is falling/ and the sun is black/when the sky is coming down on ya/baby don’t look back/we will rise,” she sings, which sounds just like the type of words many of us need to hear right now.

Mosshart recalled writing the framework of the track back in 2013. “I didn’t ever forget it,” she said in a statement. “I remember right where I was when I wrote it, sitting at my desk in London, missing someone badly.”

“Rise” will be featured in the final episode of the Facebook Watch drama, Sacred Lies, which airs today (April 9).

Watch Alison Mosshart’s self-made video for “Rise” below: