Post Malone to Cover Nirvana in Upcoming Livestream

Over the past few years, Post Malone has been doing his best to prove that he has some rocker in him. Now, he’s upping the ante quite a bit.

This Friday (April 24), Malone will be performing a set of Nirvana-only tunes in a livestream that will be broadcasted on YouTube. This isn’t the first time he’d be covering Nirvana (he does have tattoos of the band after all) but it’s certainly going to be different than just doing one cover at a live show (to put it mildly). And Malone has tried to prove his rocker chops by performing with Ozzy Osbourne a bunch in the past year or so.

The vent will raise funds for The United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for The World Health Organization (WHO) in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.

It will take place at 6 pm EST/3 pm PST.