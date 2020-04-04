Portugal. The Man Honor Bill Withers With ‘Lovely Day’ Cover

Since news broke of his death on Friday, a wide range of artists, from Kacey Musgraves to Chance the Rapper, paid their respects to Bill Withers. Portugal. The Man honored the late soul singer with a cover of his 1977 classic “Lovely Day.”

“We did a cover of ‘Lovely Day’, we know it pales in comparison to the original but there is something special that happens when you learn how to play your favorite songs,” they wrote about the song. “We grew up listening to AM radio in remote Alaska and Bill Withers was one of the mainstays on those long drives to the grocery store. Bill’s music is imprinted in our DNA. It touches everything we do and we love him for the gifts he gave us. Bill will be missed but his music will live on forever. Thank you Bill. We love you.”

They also paid tribute to the “Lean on Me” singer on Twitter, writing, “We’re saddened to learn of the passing of soul legend Bill Withers. The gentleness & warmth of his timeless music inspires hope, love, unity & strength. Show your children Bill Withers. Rest in peace, Bill, & thank you for everything you shared with us.”

Listen to Portugal. The Man’s touching “Lovely Day” cover below.

Withers died on Monday (March 30) from heart complications.

“We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father. A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other,” his family wrote in a statement. “As private a life as he lived close to intimate family and friends, his music forever belongs to the world. In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones.”