Chance the Rapper, Living Colour, Lin-Manuel Miranda Pay Tribute to Bill Withers: ‘What a Legacy’
"Lean on Me" singer died on March 30 due to heart complications
Bill Withers died on Monday (March 30) but the news of it didn’t break until today (April 3).
The “Lean on Me” singer was one of the most beloved voices in music.
It’s no surprise that the tributes to Withers came in quickly.
“Aw man, Bill Withers was really the greatest. Grandma’s Hands, Ain’t No Sunshine, Lean on Me, Use Me Up, Just The Two Of Us and obviously Lovely Day are some of the best songs of all time. My heart really hurts for him, it reminds me of playing records with at my grandma’s house,” Chance the Rapper said in a tweet.
“Rest In Peace, maestro Bill Withers. What a legacy,” Lin-Manuel Miranda said.
“Super Legend,” Juicy J tweeted.
“RIP Bill Withers… that’s a really sad one. Such a unique amazing musician and song writer.. thanks for everything Bill….,” producer Nigel Godrich wrote in a tweet.
“One of my biggest heroes. Everyone of his songs had such wisdom and kindness and he sang them all with truth and beauty. I always imagined that God’s voice it would sound a lot like Bill’s. Huge Loss RS,” Ron Sexsmith tweeted.
Check out the tributes below: