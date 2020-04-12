On Sunday, M.I.A. gave fans a special Easter present when she teased a new song on Instagram. Flushed with a heart filter, the singer danced and sang along to an unreleased track. She didn’t give many details about the tune, captioning the post with a simple “1,” but the post sent fans into a frenzy nonetheless.

“sHe has risen!” one fan wrote, while another begged for her to drop the track, writing, “Omg YESSS pls release it”

Listen to the snippet below.

View this post on Instagram 1 A post shared by MIA (@miamatangi) on Apr 12, 2020 at 11:35am PDT

The teaser follows last month’s “OHMNI202091,” the first song M.I.A has released since 2017.

A few weeks ago, the UK rapper raised eyebrows when she made comments suggesting she’s an anti-vaxxer. “If I have to choose the vaccine or chip I’m gonna choose death – YALA” she wrote in response to the idea of a COVID-19 vaccination. After receiving backlash for her supposed stance, she doubled down in a since-deleted tweet, confirming her thoughts on vaccines.

“Yeah in America they made me vacinate [sic] my child before the school admission,” she wrote and explained that her son was sick for three weeks following the injections. “It was the hardest thing. To not have choice over this as a mother. I never wanna feel that again.”