John Frusciante Shares 2 New Songs From Upcoming Trickfinger Album

A few weeks after releasing the Look Down, See Us EP and revealing that he’d be releasing another new album, John Frusciante has shared two new songs from it.

The album, She Smiles Because She Presses the Button, will be released under the Trickfinger moniker. It will be released June 5 via Acid Test Records sub-label Avenue 66. The label announced the news in an Instagram post.

Frusciante shared “Amb” and “Brise” from that, which you can hear on Bandcamp below.

Last December, Frusciante unexpectedly rejoined the Red Hot Chili Peppers, forcing out longtime guitarist Josh Klinghoffer in the process.

<a href="http://acidtestrecords.bandcamp.com/album/trickfinger-she-smiles-because-she-presses-the-button" target="_blank">Trickfinger – She Smiles Because She Presses The Button by Trickfinger</a>