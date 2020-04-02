John Frusciante Releases New Solo LP Look Down, See Us

While other artists have decided to delay the release of their albums, John Frusciante has shared his new sounds with everyone — if not to entertain, at least to distract from what’s happening out there.

Look Down, See Us was released on Tuesday (March 31) under his solo act moniker, Trickfinger.

And if you’re feeling the acid house vibe, then you’ll be happy to know that he’s planning to release two more collections of songs in the coming months. She Smiles Because She Presses the Button is releasing on June 3 and the other will release in the latter part of the year.

You can get the full record on Bandcamp.

Listen to John Frusciante’s Trickfiger below: