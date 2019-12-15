John Frusciante Is Rejoining Red Hot Chili Peppers

Longtime Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante left in 2009 after almost 20 years with the band to focus on his solo career. Upon his departure, Frusciante was replaced by Josh Klinghoffer, who played on the band’s two most recent albums. Now, the beloved inventors of “Californiacation” have announced that Klinghoffer will be leaving the band, and that Frusciante will be returning in his place.

“The Red Hot Chili Peppers announced that we are parting ways with our guitarist of the past ten years, Josh Klinghoffer,” the band shared in a statement. “Josh is a beautiful musician who we respect and love. We are deeply grateful for our time with him, and the countless gifts he shared with us.”

The group also said, “with great excitement and full hearts,” that Frusciante would rejoin the band as lead guitarist.

Red Hot Chili Peppers released their Danger Mouse-produced eleventh studio album The Getaway in June 2016. John Frusciante’s fourteenth solo album and second under the name Trickfinger was released in September 2017. Last month, the band announced that they’d be joining Foo Fighters in headlining next year’s Boston Calling Music Festival.

