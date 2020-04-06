GWAR Tells CNN How They’re Handling the Pandemic

Raise your hand if you ever thought GWAR would ever be on CNN. Nobody, nada, zilch. Well, it happened.

Beaming in from his “Anarctic fortress,” lead guitarist Pustulus Maximus filled in CNN’s Rick Damigella what’s been going on with the group — and the answer was typical of what fans of the metal band have become accustomed to over the years.

“I don’t care. Oh, you care. Well, I mean, they’re doing stuff I guess,” Maximus said when asked on what his bandmates are up to. “Working on music. I’m not going to learn any of it.”

“I just think it’s a very opportune time to not have to talk to anyone,” the guitarist continued, adding that it’s an opportune time since labels and management aren’t calling.

Additionally, the rest of the band said that once this is over, they’re looking forward to killing you up close. I mean, would you expect anything else from the hard rockers?

Don’t doubt the power of GWAR. On top of them, a number of bands have had to postpone tour dates and cancel their Homecoming festival due to the pandemic. You can donate to the fundraising effort by clicking here.

Check out the full interview below: