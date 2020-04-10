Dave Grohl’s Pandemic Playlist Is Pretty Eclectic

Dave Grohl is sitting home bored like everyone else — and he decided to do something about it. Well, not something but he cooked up a playlist for The Atlantic that published on Friday morning.

In typical Grohl fashion, the playlist is wide-ranging and eclectic that is reflective of his music taste.

“In order to get through this difficult period (and I truly believe that we will get through this, in time). It is important to recognize the many stages of isolation and anxiety, and to pair them with appropriate musical accompaniment,” Grohl wrote to intro the playlist.

It includes select cuts from The Cars, LCD Soundsystem, Smashing Pumpkins, Patsy Cline, The Peanuts theme and Alice Cooper among many more. Grohl gives his description for his selection for each tune (much like how SPIN has been culling artists for playlists as well) in typical flowery fashion.

“You’re down to one bottle of coconut vodka, you’ve memorized all of Cards Against Humanity, and Anderson Cooper is showing up in your dreams,” he wrote. “‘Crazy,’ by Patsy Cline, never sounded better.” Honestly, he ain’t wrong — just ask parents of toddlers.

“Shit’s getting weird. You haven’t looked in a mirror in days, you’re wearing holes in your Lululemons, and you’re starting to believe in UFOs from clocking too many hours on YouTube. You might as well put on “Linus and Lucy,” by the Vince Guaraldi Trio, make gingerbread cookies, and wait for the aliens. Merry Christmas!,” he said of The Peanuts theme.

The playlist is just one of the ways that Grohl has been staying busy. Every week, he’s been updating his brand new Instagram account of stories — which he has a lot of. Just reference his ones on the Fourth of July, partying with Pantera and Prince so far.

Listen to Grohl’s playlist for The Atlantic below: