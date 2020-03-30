In the latest edition of Dave’s True Stories, Dave Grohl looked back on the time that the Foo Fighters were put on the Ozzfest bill in 1998. He was unsure if their sound was the right fit but was still pumped to play the fest anyway.

“I scoured our back catalogue for anything without the word ‘love’ or a George Harrison style slide guitar solo in it,” he wrote on Instagram. “I felt like the asshole kid searching for ONLY the marshmallows in a box of Lucky Charms (It’s the textual juxtaposition of the marshmallows and cereal combined that makes Lucky Charms the king of cereals, folks. Don’t be that kid.)”

Following the performance, he opened up about partying with Pantera’s Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul. “Anyone who ever had the honor to hang out with Pantera knows that it was not for the faint of heart,” he wrote. “First of all, there was never a band more welcoming, more hospitable, more down to earth than Pantera. It didn’t matter who you are, what you did, where you were from, they would welcome you in, stuff a beer in your hand, a shot in your mouth, and make you laugh harder than you’ve ever laughed before (until you wound up barfing it all back up and having the most soul-crushing hanger of your life the next morning).”

He continued on by talking about the Pantera members’ strip club and reminisced about the road trip he took with drummer Taylor Hawkins after Ozzfest and how he lost his wallet, affectionately called Fort Knox, in Barstow, Texas.

But by the end of the tale, you find that Fort Knox was actually safe the whole time. After 10 years, he found that his wallet has been kept safely at a gas station in Barstow.

“Fort Knox was returned to me not too long after that,” he said. “Completely intact. Just like a time capsule buried for years, it was still filled with sweet memorabilia from that glorious time in my life. Credit cards, too! ANd yes…my old driver’s license. The one with the Revenge of the Nerds haircut. My golden ticket. My key to the Clubhouse. Like a knife twisting in my back, I had to smile. This now made it all worthwhile.”

