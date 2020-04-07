Charli XCX Shares Snippet of New Song, ‘Forever’

Within 24 hours of announcing that she’s working on a new album, Charli XCX has just dropped the beginnings of what will her new song, “Forever.”

The electro-pop instrumental is 30 seconds long, and she promises to share “my vocals/topline ideas” on Instagram Live around 4 pm ET/1 pm PT today (April 7)!

The snippet also shows clips of some old throwback videos as well as a quick look at the sound files being worked on.

Based on her previous Instagram Stories posts, she’s doing executive production with A.G. Cook, who is her creative director and worked on her 2019 record, Charli. She’s also working with Dylan Brady and Laura Les, who are known as the musical duo 100 gecs.

As she mentioned during her new LP announcement, she will be giving fans an inside look at how an album is made, and she’s opening the lines for suggestions, ideas and any time of collaborations.

Watch Charli XCX’s instrumental clip of “Forever” below: